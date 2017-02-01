Chamber meeting to feature ‘State of County’ address

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Our next Chamber meeting is right around the corner! Learn what’s happening in our growing city and county with Mayor Carroll Carman’s State of the County address at our upcoming Chamber meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at noon in the new Community Center.

Mayor Carman will give updates on broadband coverage and legislation, downtown revitalization and Streetscape plans, as well as the sale of liquor by the drink. Bring your questions and your appetite. Lunch is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, drink and dessert – all for $10.

The fight to bring broadband coverage to Trousdale County, as well as other rural counties in Tennessee, continues. How important is broadband coverage?

At least once a month, I receive a call from a resident of our county asking why they can’t receive broadband coverage at their home. Most of these inquiries are from new residents who brought their jobs with them and work from home. Without reliable, high-speed broadband service, they are forced to sell their recently purchased homes and leave for an area where they can have service and keep their jobs. For additional information on how you can help bring broadband coverage to our area visit takeactiontn.com.

In other business news, the Chamber recently hosted a seminar for local businesses on Workers’ Compensation and its recently updated rules. Our speaker was Jeff Francis, assistant administrator for the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Francis stressed that Tennessee wants to be known as a business-friendly state while protecting its workers. He gave several tips for businesses when faced with claims and explained how being proactive can reduce unnecessary claims and expensive lawsuits.

His presentation also explored the employee’s role in filing a claim with their employer. Thanks to Tennessee Central Economic Alliance for assistance in sponsoring this presentation.

To view the full presentation on Workers’ Compensation please visit the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or the Chamber website at hartsvilletrousdale.com.

Don’t miss the following events that support youth and families in our community:

The Rotary Club is sponsoring a Father-Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at the Community Center. Tickets are $20 per couple, $5 for additional daughters. Tickets are available at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, Advanced Propane, Trousdale Senior Living Center and the Register of Deeds office.

Haley’s Hearts Foundation will be holding its seventh annual Chili Supper on Saturday, Feb. 25. Join the fun at the MardiGras Madness/Fat Saturday Winter Carnival. Advance tickets are $5 or $7 the night of the event. Your ticket is good for all-you-can-eat chili, tea or lemonade. There will also be games, prizes, inflatables, cakewalk, and vendor booths.

Don’t miss the second annual Dodgeball Tournament in conjunction with the Chili Supper! The entry fee is $40 per team, and each team must have 8 players (2 female). If you would like more info, call or text Tina Chasse at 615-374-1326! We look forward to everyone coming out to have some fun while supporting HHF!