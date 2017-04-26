Chamber meeting to be held at Do Re Mi Academy

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

We’re taking the show on the road! Our May Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held at the Do Re Mi River Retreat and Gospel Music Academy on Tuesday, May 2, at noon. The Do Re Mi facility is located at 275 Cedar Bluff Road.

If you’ve not visited Do Re Mi, I hope you’ll plan to attend this meeting. The facilities include a climate-controlled pavilion with million-dollar views, a full kitchen, classrooms and dormitories. They can accommodate weddings, family reunions, class reunions, corporate retreats and much, much more.

The generous folks behind Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy are also offering free tuition to their Summer Singing School for any youth involved in the Summer Backpack program. All the students need to do is fill out an application. If you have questions, please contact Kathy Atwood at TCES.

Now for more on the road trip. If you’d like to attend the May Chamber meeting but don’t want to drive, we can help! Transportation will be available, leaving from the Trousdale Senior Center at 270 Marlene St. For more information, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page, call me at 507-381-5157 or call the Senior Center at 615-374-1102. As always, lunch will be available at the meeting for $10.

While we’re on the subject of students and tuition, I recently was invited to a meeting of Complete Tennessee — a statewide organization tasked with finding ways to increase the graduation rates from community colleges and universities.

Why is this a problem, you might ask? We have Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect, along with all the other state financial aid programs that ensure that two years of post-secondary education at TCATs and community colleges are free in Tennessee — a first for any state in the U.S.

Here are a few sobering statistics:

• Three out of four community college students in Tennessee do not complete a degree;

• Not a single community college in Tennessee graduates more than 50 percent of its first-time freshman students within a six-year period;

• More than half of Tennessee community college students require remedial classes;

• Less than 50 percent of college-ready students with high ACT scores graduate from Tennessee community colleges;

• Less than 60 percent of college-ready students with high ACT scores graduate from Tennessee public universities;

• Only 1 in 20 African-American students enrolled in a Tennessee community college attains a degree within three years.

Trousdale County Schools are making tremendous progress and are among the top schools in the state, but this problem goes beyond the classroom. While many solutions were proposed during our meeting, I feel the core of the problem relates to believing in the value of education.

Students rise to our expectations of them. If we as parents and a community value higher education and work to instill its value in our children, our students will strive to attain that education whether they attend a TCAT, a community college or a public or private university. This starts at home.

Mark the following events on your calendar:

May 2 – Chamber of Commerce meeting and lunch at Do Re Mi Retreat and School

May 4-6 – Strawberry Patch Sale

May 13 – Rotary Golf Tournament

July 4 – Hartsville’s Bicentennial Celebration