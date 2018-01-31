Chamber News: Get caught up on happenings in Trousdale County

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Our next Chamber of Commerce meeting is right around the corner! Learn what’s happening in our growing city and county with Mayor Carroll Carman’s State of the County address at our February Community Chamber Meeting at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Community Center.

Mayor Carman will give updates on broadband coverage, housing starts, sidewalk improvements, the status of the Justice Center and news on a hotel feasibility study. Bring your questions and your appetite. Lunch will be available featuring pork chops, hash brown casserole, peas and carrots, roll, drink and dessert for $10. Catering will be by Piggly Wiggly.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the Chamber is taking orders for Candy Bouquets. Treat your favorite student or teacher and let them know how special they really are! Bouquets are available for $10 or $20 and will be delivered to Trousdale County schools on Feb. 14. To order, visit our Facebook page at Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce, email your order to hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com or call 615-374-9243.

The Chamber is renewing our focus on local businesses with a new Facebook feature and several information meetings.

Beginning in February the Chamber’s Facebook page will feature a local business including its owners, history, products and services. You’ll be surprised at what our community has to offer!

The Chamber will be hosting an information meeting on the resources available to small businesses owners – or those considering starting their own small business – on Tuesday, March 13. Mike Menefee, a counselor for the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), will be answering questions and helping individuals access the best resources for their needs.

A seminar for local businesses on Workers’ Compensation and its recently updated rules will be held on Wednesday, March 14. Our speaker will be Jeff Francis, assistant administrator for the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. If you missed this presentation last year, please be sure to attend. Mr. Francis will address the correct methods for filing claims while also saving your business time and money.

Don’t miss the following events that support youth and families in our community:

The Rotary Club will be holding its second annual Father-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the TCHS auditorium. Tickets are $20 per couple and $5 for additional daughters. Tickets are available at Citizens Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust.

Haley’s Hearts Foundation will be holding its eighth annual Chili Supper. Join the fun at the Winter Carnival on Feb. 24 beginning at 5 p.m. at TCHS. Advance tickets are $5, night of event $7. Your ticket is good for all-you-can-eat chili, tea or lemonade. There will also be games, prizes, inflatables, a cakewalk and vendor booths.