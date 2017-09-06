Chamber News: Hartsville made mark on one eclipse visitor

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The eclipse has come and gone but I wanted to share this email that I received:

On eclipse day my family (from KY and OH) had a general idea of the area in “totality” that we were heading but no definite destination. We luckily ended up at the Hartsville Park and we felt like we were in the perfect spot. The area was beautiful, the people very friendly and it was a bonus to be able to get glasses (and the bumper stickers are great!). Our Lord provided a beautiful sight in the sky that day. We had a wonderful experience and will be back to spend more time in your county.

Thank you,

Sue from KY

Often, we take what we see every day for granted until we see it through the eyes of a visitor.

Our city and county continue to grow and attract new residents – and visitors – who are looking to learn more about their new home. Several upcoming events, sponsored by the Chamber, will provide an opportunity for involvement whether you are a lifelong resident, newcomer or somewhere in between.

The next class for the Leadership Trousdale program is taking applications. The Leadership Trousdale program is designed to take an in-depth look at the people, places and organizations that support our city and county. Participants will meet once a month for seven months exploring health care, city and county government, history, public utilities, law enforcement, education, agriculture and state government with a trip to the State Capitol. The program is open to anyone 18 years or older – and you are never too old to participate!

The signup for Leadership Trousdale will be held on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of Wilson Bank & Trust. The registration fee is $50. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact the chamber at 615-374-9243 or email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com.

With the school year underway, our TCHS seniors need mentors to qualify for their TNPromise scholarship funds. Each senior is required to attend TNPromise meetings, complete community service hours, file financial aid documents and have a mentor. Anyone 21 years of age or older can apply to be a mentor by visiting tnachieves.org.

If you’d like to learn more about being a mentor and the opportunities available to students through the TNPromise program, I encourage you to attend the Chamber’s “Expanding Educational Opportunities” meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. in the Community Center at 303 E. Main St.

Krissy Delejandro, executive director for TNAchieves, will be explaining the mentor program and the important role individuals play in the success of first-year students in higher education. We will also have speakers from Mars Corporation, TCAT, Vol State and others highlighting the job opportunities available to students who have completed two-year and certificate programs including mechatronics – one of the hottest fields right now.

Parents, grandparents, youth leaders, counselors and anyone interested in the future of our youth is encouraged to attend this meeting to learn more about the opportunities available. The educational programs and well-paying jobs are waiting. Frankly, our biggest challenge is changing the attitude toward education. Education and motivation are the keys to success for our youth and their future.

If you have a small business or are considering starting a business, the Tennessee Small Business Development Centers have a wealth of resources including advice and counseling. Dr. Mike Menefee is available for individual counseling sessions in Hartsville. To learn more visit tsbdc.org, call 615-230-4780 or call the Chamber for additional information on scheduling an appointment.