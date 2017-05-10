Chamber News: Learn more about Streetscape project

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The new Streetscape and renovation of downtown Hartsville is moving from the idea to the action phase very quickly. Everyone is invited to stop by the Community Center on Monday, May 22, from 4-6 p.m. to learn about the final design concept for Main Street as well as the Downtown Hartsville Transportation Study Project.

With the improvement of our downtown a reality, the Chamber of Commerce is kicking off a BYB campaign — Beautify Your Business. Let’s start now with small steps, like a planter or new coat of paint, to show pride in our city. Numerous businesses are upgrading their appearance both inside and out, including Dollar General, Rite Aid, Dr. Carey’s and Dr. Badru’s office buildings.

As the first partner in the BYB program, the Chamber sponsored two new planters at the Community Center. Each week a new business and their improvements will be recognized in The Vidette. An award will also be presented at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, held in August, for the business with the most-improved appearance.

Planning continues for Hartsville’s Bicentennial Celebration being held on July 4. We’re asking everyone to spread the word and join us in celebrating our 200th birthday with a Small Town Fourth of July.

The next planning meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Trousdale County Election Commission office. If you are interested in helping with the Bicentennial in any way, you are invited to participate.

The Bicentennial Celebration will begin following the July 4 parade (steps off at 4 p.m.). We are working to enhance activities in the park as part of the Music in the Park program. Activities currently scheduled to take place between 4:30 and the fireworks at dusk include:

• Quilt display and contest

• Beard and mustache contest

• Watermelon-eating contest

• Egg and spoon race

• Water balloon toss

• Three-legged race

• Cake walk

• Face painting

• Head-in-the-hole photo booth

• History display

• Children’s games

• Little red wagon contest

The planning committee is looking for music groups, food vendors, crafters and unique ideas/events to round out the afternoon. If you’re interested in being part of the afternoon’s festivities, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 615-374-9243 or 507-381-5157.

If you know a child in the school Backpack Program, please help them sign up for the Do Re Mi singing school being held June 9-17. Tuition, travel and lunch are provided free of charge through scholarships sponsored by Do Re Mi. Act now! Registration closes on May 15. Forms are available at the elementary school and online at doremigospelmusicacademy.com.

Our June Chamber of Commerce meeting will feature Sen. Ferrell Haile as our guest speaker. The meeting is open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at noon in the Community Center.

The first total solar eclipse – an alignment of the sun, the moon and the earth – in 38 years will take place on Monday, Aug. 21. Hartsville lies along the center line of the eclipse and boasts one of the longest viewing times for this event. The eclipse occurrs at 1:25 p.m. and lasts approximately 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

The Chamber is working to set up a safe viewing area, provide protective eyewear and create a tourist attraction around the event.