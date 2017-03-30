Chamber News: Lots of local events coming up

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Planning, planning, planning and more planning is underway at the Chamber of Commerce. We have numerous events and initiatives underway and invite everyone in the community to become involved.

I’d like to remind everyone that the monthly Chamber of Commerce meetings held the first Tuesday of each month are FREE and open to the general public. This is your opportunity to learn about and ask questions on a wide variety of new developments that are taking place right here in your community. Please, attend, ask questions and get involved in your growing and changing community. Again the meeting is free and open to everyone. Lunch is also available for $10.

The April Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 4, at noon at the Community Center. Our program will be presented by CoreCivic, formerly CCA. They will be updating us on the status of the correctional facility and its operations. Lunch will be pasta, salad, bread, cupcakes and drink for $10, catered by Cake and Company.

Mark your calendar for these upcoming Chamber meetings:

May 2 – DoReMi facility – program, tour and dinner

June 6 – Senator Ferrell Haile

July – Holiday no meeting

Aug. 1 – Annual Chamber Dinner with recognition of businesses, lots of door prizes and a live auction

Sept. 5 – End Slavery Tennessee, an organization dedicated to stopping human trafficking in our state

Oct. 3 – Education

Nov. 7 – Jack McCall

Dec. 5 – Reverse Raffle drawing

The seven-member Leadership Trousdale Class of 2016-2017 made its trip to the State Capitol on Wednesday, March 29. The day included personal visits with Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, Sen. Haile, a guided trip of the Supreme Court and attending committee meetings.

Get ready for a Small Town Fourth of July with Hartsville’s Bicentennial Celebration. Plans include a beard and mustache contest, kids’ games, photo booth, quilt show, watermelon-eating contest and much, much more. The Bicentennial Celebration will be held in conjunction with the Fourth of July Parade, Music in the Park and the fireworks display. It’s going to be one great big day of fun in Hartsville! If you’d like to be involved in planning or as a sponsor at this great event, please contact the Chamber at 615-374-9243 or hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com. Keep watching for more details.

Our third annual High School Career Day will be held on Wednesday, April 5, in the Eleanor Ford Theater at TCHS. This important event provides high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to visit with representatives of numerous industries and occupations and learn more about each career field. If you or your business would like to be part of Career Day, please contact the Chamber.

Did you know that there will be a total solar eclipse on Monday, August 2? Hartsville lies along the center line of the eclipse and boasts one of the longest viewing times for this event, occurring at 1:25 p.m. and lasting approximately 2 min and 35 seconds. The Chamber is working to set up a safe viewing area and create a tourist attraction around the event.

Why is this such a big deal? This will be the first total solar eclipse – a lining up of the sun, the moon and the earth – in 38 years!

h8zb7c8