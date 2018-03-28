Chamber News: Social media can warp our sense of decorum

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Do you remember the childhood game “Telephone?” The message was whispered from one child to the next as they sat in a circle and the final message was usually completely different from the original.

It seems that social media is now “telephone” or the old “party line” on steroids. The message is twisted, changed and often misrepresented to suit the sender’s needs or philosophy. Sound bites and creative editing often link parts of several comments together into something that is neither truthful nor fair.

I think it falls on us to act responsibly and follow the Golden Rule. Before you post or like or follow that next message on Facebook or Twitter, stop and think. If you would not share that thought in person, face-to-face, you probably shouldn’t share it online. The anonymity of social media makes it easy to degrade people without consequences.

Please remember that basic civility, please and thank you, and a smile go a long way toward making our community and country a better place to live.

Our April Community Chamber meeting will feature Julie Hadlock, founder of The Next Step Resource. If you don’t know Julie, you probably know their new location in Hartsville — they are located in the building at the edge of the Metro Police parking lot and beside the creek at 206 Broadway. The Next Step Resource offers a number of valuable services to people looking to get back on their feet, everything from rides to work and securing a place to live to instruction on budgeting and cooking.

Please attend the Community Chamber meeting on Tuesday, April 3, at noon in the Community Center to learn about this important addition to our community. Lunch is available for $10 and will feature baked spaghetti, bread stick, salad, cupcakes and beverage. It will be catered by Cake & Company.

The monthly Community Chamber meeting is free and open to the public. Lunch is available but optional. This meeting is a great place to learn about upcoming events in Hartsville while networking with local businesses. Please plan to attend.

The Chamber will be holding its April ‘Business After Hours’ at H&R Block, 206 McMurry Blvd, on April 9 from 5-7 p.m. We invite you to visit Hartsville H&R Block and meet the new tax specialist team of Carolyn and Jan. They have a wonderful event planned and we encourage you to stop in, learn what they have to offer and network with other businesses as well. They’re excited to be part of our growing community.

The fourth annual Career Day, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, will be held Tuesday, April 10 from 1-3 p.m. in the TCHS auditorium. This is a great opportunity for local business to talk to high school juniors and seniors about careers.

This is not a hiring or job fair. It is designed for student to explore career options and the educational paths needed to succeed. If you have questions or would like to be part of the Career Day please phone the Chamber at 615-374-9243 or email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com. This is a free event and a box lunch is provided.

Broadband is making its way across Trousdale County and bringing us 21st-century technology! The Hartsville Rotary Club will be hosting an informational seminar on Thursday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center. Please stop by for the latest updates on broadband at your location and learn about the many important projects that Rotary supports in our community.