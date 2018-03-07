Chamber offers help to support local businesses

Whether you are starting your own business or already own a business, keeping up with all the rules and regulations can be overwhelming! But free help is available.
The Chamber of Commerce is providing an opportunity for one-on-one business counseling through Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), a great free resource for any business owner in Trousdale County.
The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) can help you with any small business question you may have. Our TSBDC representative, Mike Menefee, will be offering a seminar on all that TSBDC has to offer.
The Small Business Seminar will be held on Tuesday, March 13, at 1 p.m. in the conference room at Tennessee Economic Alliance, 702 E. McMurry Blvd. If this time is inconvenient, please call the Chamber at 615-374-9243 and we can help set up an appointment with Mike that fits your schedule.
If you have employees or if you have workers’ compensation questions, understanding the rules and regulations can save you time and money while helping you avoid litigation — even if you rely on your insurance agent to file your claims.
Jeff Francis, assistant administrator of the Tennessee Workers’ Compensation Bureau, will be presenting a Power Point program entitled “Improving Your Company’s Workers’ Compensation Culture.” This 60-minute slideshow provides important information to assist employers in the steps that they should take both before and after an injury is reported. It details the importance of enlisting the injured worker into their own wellness by redefining “workers’ compensation” as “workers’ recovery.”
This is the second year the Chamber has hosted this presentation. It is timely, informative and to the point. Please take time to attend. The meeting will be held on March 14 at noon in the Community Center and lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to 615-374-9243 for meal planning purposes. The lunch and meeting are free and open to the public.
