Cindy Carman seeks re-election as Trousdale County trustee

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Cindy Gregory Carman is officially announcing her candidacy for re-election to a second term as Trousdale County Trustee.

Carman said she has spent her life grounded to her roots in Trousdale County. She is the daughter of Faylene Wiles and the late Terry “Churnhead” Gregory. She has one son, Carlton Reece, 17.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the residents of Trousdale County this past term,” Carman said. “I am available to help with any job-related concerns or just for a friendly ear.

“I would greatly appreciate your vote and support in this upcoming election.”

Carman is unopposed on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.