Clogging team plans spaghetti fundraising dinner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Evermean Evergreen Cloggers are planning a spaghetti dinner fundraiser later this month in hopes of making their way to the national competition.

The dinner will be held on Saturday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Hartsville’s Emily Brown, 11, is part of the Evermean team, which has won eight national championships at various levels.

“We were at the Wilson County Fair and I watched a group (of cloggers) and it was so interesting,” Emily said of her start in clogging. “I passed up on the rides and sat there for eight hours watching them and was like, ‘I want to do this.’ ”

Emily started on a beginning class and moved up to an advanced team within five months, She has been clogging now for about two years.

Emily has performed at a number of events in Hartsville aside from competing with the Evermean team, including parades and in the July 4 Music in the Park.

The national competition has usually been held in South Carolina but has moved to Gatlinburg this year, shortening the trip considerably. Nationals will be held from Oct. 25-28 and the team must also compete in July, also in Gatlinburg, in order to qualify.

“It’s our first ever spaghetti dinner fundraiser,” added Kimberly Brown, Emily’s mother. “There will be a performance and a silent auction, so they’ll get a chance to perform for everybody.”

Kimberly added that the team is seeking donations for its silent auction as well as food, such as noodles or sauce. Currently, silent auction items include custom-made cornhole boards, Dollywood passes, a Hartsville Taco gift certificate and items from Unique Specialty Boutique, among others.

“The less we have to fork out for the event, will make it easier to get where we’re going,” she said.

Tickets are $10 for ages 11-up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for ages 3-under.

For more information, call 615-478-8184 or visit the Evermean Evergreens Facebook page.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.