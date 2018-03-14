Commissioners eye city pool after $15K loss last year

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the county’s Parks & Recreation Committee discussed the financial situation of the swimming pool during a meeting last Thursday.

According to Public Works Director Cliff Sallee, the pool lost just over $15,000 in 2017.

“We need to come up with something… we can’t swallow that kind of loss every year,” said committee chairman Bubba Gregory.

County Mayor Carroll Carman noted that during his four years in office, the pool has averaged losses of around $8,500 annually. The county has been willing to accept a financial loss on the pool because it provides recreation for the people of Trousdale County during the summer, but Carman agreed some action was necessary.

“In the business world, if you had a company losing $10,000 a year you’d close that business,” the mayor said. “I’m not for closing the pool though.”

Commissioners noted that a cooler than usual July and rainy weather last summer most likely had a negative impact on attendance at the pool. Additionally, the county had to pay for lifeguard training last year, which will not be the case this year.

The possibility of increasing user fees at the pool was discussed and will be brought up again when the committee next meets on April 19. Currently, admission is $4 per person, with season passes available also.

The committee also asked Sallee to report in April on what it would cost to convert the pool to a salt-water system. Such a move might have a higher one-time cost, but would save money on chemicals used to keep the pool operable.

Committee members also discussed whether to have a fall festival this year. The initial festival in 2016 was a success, but rainy weather last year and conflicts with other events in the area caused a low turnout.

The committee voted 4-3 to shelve the festival for 2018, but does plan to look into other ideas for fundraising events for the park.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.