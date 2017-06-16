By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:

Thursday, June 16

6 p.m. – School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the offices of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Rd.

Monday, June 19

6 p.m. – Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. – County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly work session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, June 22

6 p.m. – Parks & Recreation Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, June 26

7 p.m. – County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Wednesday, June 28

10 a.m. – Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the county mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.

OTHERS:

Head Start

Trousdale Pre-K/Mid-Cumberland Head Start is currently recruiting children for the 2017-18 program year. Early Head Start accepts infants and toddlers. Children must be under age 3 on Aug. 15, 2017. Trousdale Pre-K/Head Start accepts children age 4 by Aug. 15. These programs offer screenings in development, speech & language, dental, hearing, vision and a number of health-related issues. To find out how to enroll your child, call 615-374-9532 and speak with Theresa Raney or Shannon Brawner.

Flag Day Ceremony

Hartsville’s American Legion and VFW Posts will hold a Flag Day ceremony on Saturday, June 17, at 6 p.m. at Veterans Park (next to monument on Main Street). The public is invited and can bring worn-out flags to be honorably retired in memory of loved ones. Posts will also recognize police, fire and EMS workers.

Fish Fry

Smith Chapel AME Church will hold a Fish Fry on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in front of the Foodland grocery store in Hartsville. Come eat with us!

Peter Pan Jr.

The Capitol Theatre in Lebanon presents this 2007 revised version featuring Dance Music Arrangements by Sam Davis. Broadway’s timeless classic musical whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up! This high-flying, Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years and is now adapted for young performers. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begins a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. Featuring the iconic songs, “I’m Flying,” “I’ve Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Never Never Land,” and a story full of magic, warmth, and adventure, Peter Pan Jr. is the perfect show for the child in all of us. Shows are June 22, 23 and 24! Tickets are $10 for ages 3-5 and $15 for ages 5-up.

Men’s Choir Day

Smith Chapel AME Church, Bethpage, will hold its Men’s Choir Day on Sunday, June 25 at 2:30 p.m. Special guests will be The Revelations, along with other male gospel choirs. Make plans to come enjoy a worship experience!

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Bursting with the rambunctious energy of the original MGM film, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is all boisterous fun and romance that harkens back to the glory days of the movie musical. A truly rollicking adventure, which teaches that it takes a bride to turn seven unshaven, unkempt brothers into manly gentlemen and to turn desire into romance. Bring the entire family for a feel good fun night at LebanonBs Capitol Theatre as Audience of One Productions Presents this remarkable Broadway Musical. Dates are July 21, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28 and 29. Tickets are $13 for ages 3-5 and $20 for ages 5 and up.

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:

Thursday, June 15

9 a.m. – Trip to Madame Tussauds ($20, $5 van, lunch on own)

5 p.m. – AF Water Aerobics

Friday, June 16

9 a.m. – AFEP Exercise

10 a.m. – Tai Chi

11 a.m. – Yoga

Noon – Rook games

12:30 p.m. – Window Craft Class

Monday, June 19

10 a.m. – Wii Bowling w/ HATS

11:30 a.m. – Movie Day sponsored by Library

5 p.m. – AF Water Aerobics

Tuesday, June 20

9 a.m. – AFEP Exercise

10 a.m. – Yoga

11 a.m. – Book Club

Noon – BINGO by Highpoint Hospice/Homecare

Wednesday, June 21

9 a.m. – Line Dancing at Assisted Living

9 a.m. – Wii Fun Day

Noon – Rook games

1 p.m. – Bible Study