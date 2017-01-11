Community Calendar: Jan. 11, 2017

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:

Tuesday, Jan. 17

6 p.m. – Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget and Finance Committee will hold its monthly meeting in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. – County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will meet for its monthly work session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, Jan. 19

6 p.m. – School Board

The Trousdale County School Board will hold its monthly meeting at the office of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Rd.

Monday, Jan. 23

7 p.m. – County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will meet in regular session in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

OTHERS:

Trash Pickup

Hartsville/Trousdale County trash pickup times will change due to the MLK Day holiday. The scheduled pickup on Monday, Jan. 16 will instead be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Pastor Anniversary

The members of Rocky Creek Fellowship Church invite the community to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Pastor Sandra Dotson. On Saturday, Jan. 14, dinner and entertainment event will be held at 4 p.m. in the Educational Building at the Lebanon Fairgrounds. On Sunday, Jan. 15, morning service is at 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. evening service with guest speakers. Refreshments served after morning service. For more information, call Julia Haigler, 615-400-0773.

MLK Day

St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Hartsville will be hosting a MLK Day Program on Monday, Jan. 16. The march will start at the Trousdale County Courthouse, East Main Street, at 9 a.m. and end at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 530 East Main Street. After arrival at the church, there will be a MLK Day Program; and after program, there will be lunch served.

Lunch Fundraiser

Hartsville Church of God is delivering lunch for Driven Youth Ministries Fundraiser. Hot ham & turkey w/ cheese sandwich, chips & drink for $7, delivered to you on Thursday, Jan. 19 between 10 a.m.-noon! Call 615-388-7635 for more information.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver meals to elderly within Hartsville city limits. Drivers especially needed on Fridays. Call Ruby, 615-374-3987.

High School Yearbooks

Trousdale County High School has yearbooks from the 2015-16 school year available for $65. Call Christie Glover, 615-374-2201.

American Legion

Attention all former military members! American Legion Post 56 of Trousdale County would like to invite you to come spend time with us and get information on the benefits the Legion has to offer. You served your country well, now let us know how the country and your community can help you! Call John LaFleur, 860-268-7303 for more information.

Adult Education

FREE GED/HiSET CLASSES! The Adult Learning Center holds adult education classes each Wednesday at the middle school. Call 615-374-1131 to schedule an appointment.

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:

Thursday, Jan. 12

Trip to Movie Theater in Gallatin (time pending)

Friday, Jan. 13

9 a.m. – AFEP Exercise

10 a.m. – Tai Chi

11 a.m. – Yoga

Monday, Jan. 16

CENTER CLOSED – MLK DAY

Tuesday, Jan. 17

9 a.m. – AFEP Exercise

10 a.m. – Yoga

Wednesday, Jan. 18

9 a.m. – Line Dancing

Noon – Rook games

1 p.m. – Bible Study