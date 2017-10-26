Community Calendar: Oct. 26, 2017

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:

Thursday, Oct. 26

6 p.m. – Purchasing Oversight Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Purchasing Oversight Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse for the regular quarterly meeting.

Monday, Oct. 30

6 p.m. – County Buildings Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Buildings Committee will meet at the County Justice Center Building.

Monday, Nov. 13

7 p.m. – Planning Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

7 a.m. – Executive Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Executive Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting at Dillehay’s Café.

6 p.m. – Local Government Services Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Local Government Services Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. – Election Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.

Thursday, Nov. 16

6 p.m. – School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the offices of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Rd.

Monday, Nov. 20

6 p.m. – Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. – County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly work session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Monday, Nov. 27

7 p.m. – County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

10 a.m. – Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Water Board will meet in the county mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.

OTHERS:

Chili Supper

A chili supper and bake sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Castalian Springs Community Center, 2800 Hartsville Pike. Tickets $5 /adults, $2/ages 2-10.

UT Extension Book Club

The next About Book club meeting will be on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from noon-1 p.m. at the UT Extension Office in Gallatin. Book of the month is “More Than Rivals” by Ken Abraham. Guest speaker will be Eddie Sherlin, who will join us in book discussion. Our book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, ay call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver meals to elderly within Hartsville city limits. Drivers especially needed on Fridays. Call Ruby, 615-374-3987.

American Legion

Attention all former military members! American Legion Post 56 of Trousdale County would like to invite you to come spend time with us and get information on the benefits the Legion has to offer. You served your country well, now let us know how the country and your community can help you! Call John LaFleur, 860-268-7303 for more information.

Adult Education

FREE GED/HiSET CLASSES! The Adult Learning Center holds adult education classes each Wednesday at the middle school. Call 615-374-1131 to schedule an appointment.

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:

Thursday, Oct. 26

11:30 a.m. – BP Check by Suncrest

Noon – Birthday Dinner

Friday, Oct. 27

9 a.m. – AFEP Exercise

10 a.m. – Tai Chi

11 a.m. – Yoga

Noon – Rook games

12:15 p.m. – Chair Exercise

Monday, Oct. 30

9 a.m. – Wii Bowling

10:30 a.m. – Halloween Party (bring finger foods, desserts by Red Hats; prizes by Highpoint Hospice)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

9 a.m. – AFEP Exercise

10 a.m. – Yoga

11 a.m. – Sewing Class w/ Ruby

Wednesday, Nov. 1

9 a.m. – Line Dancing

11 a.m. – Chair Exercise

Noon – Rook games

1 p.m. – Bible Study