Community Pregnancy Center holds chili fundraiser

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

If you are a chili aficionado, Hartsville City Park was the place to be Saturday for the Chili Cook-off and Fall Festival.

The event served as a fundraiser for Hartsville’s Community Pregnancy Center, located at 783 E. McMurry Blvd.

“We are 100 percent funded by donated dollars,” said Peg Shonebarger, who serves as director of the CPC. “This is our first fundraising event to try to make people in the community aware that we’re here to help them, and also that we have a need.”

Shonebarger said the CPC has served “around 10” women since opening earlier this year. The CPC offers free pregnancy testing, prenatal counseling and classes on parenting and other life skills. Baby clothes, diapers and other materials are also offered.

Besides the chili contest, Saturday’s event also featured a cakewalk, live auction and live music.

Shonebarger said the CPC is “always looking for volunteers” and donations to continue its mission of providing hope and help to expectant mothers in the area.

“The community has been very welcoming and supportive,” Shonebarger said. “It is a help to the community, and we look forward to continuing to help.”

For more information on the Community Pregnancy Center, call 615-680-8026 or go online to pregnancycenterhartsville.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.