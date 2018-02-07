Congressional candidate Rose visits Hartsville

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

On Friday, Jan. 26, Sixth District Republican congressional candidate John Rose visited Trousdale County.

County GOP representative Howard Haley accompanied Rose throughout the day and introduced him to key members of the community.

“Trousdale County showcases so much that is great about the Sixth District,” said Rose. “I was pleased to have the opportunity to see many areas of Hartsville and meet some of the people that make this area special.”

Rose had the privilege of meeting County Mayor Carroll Carman, District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, TCAT President Mae Perry, Chairman of Citizens Bank Philip Holder, alongside several other county officials, county employees, and business leaders within the county. Rose had the privilege to visit Early Bird Café, Citizens Bank, TCAT, the Board of Education, Volunteer Body Shop and numerous other locations during his time in Hartsville.

Rose continued, “It is important that people know that I will be a representative for all of the district. The best way to do that is to meet voters, hear their concerns and share with them my vision for bringing more of our Tennessee values to Washington.”

Rose also announced that he had topped $900,000 in contributions to his campaign, with nearly $700,000 on hand. That amount is 20 times as much as his nearest competitor, according to a press release from the Rose campaign.

“The latest numbers show the huge amount of support our campaign is receiving. We are gaining more and more momentum every day,” Rose said.

Rose is running for Congress to ensure conservative principles are adopted at the national level. He will put Tennesseans first, and have President Trump’s back in Congress. If elected, Rose will work with the President to secure our nation’s borders, enforce immigration laws, repeal and replace Obamacare, foster meaningful economic growth and restore our nation’s infrastructure.

John Rose is a lifelong, eighth generation resident of the 6th District. He and his wife Chelsea have one son, Guy, and operate a family farm in the Lancaster and Temperance Hall communities of DeKalb and Smith counties. Rose, a former Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture, operates a Tennessee-based information technology training business and is a first-time candidate for public office.