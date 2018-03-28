County Commission approves dump trucks for Highway Department

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Monday’s meeting of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission dealt with mostly routine matters.

The biggest item on the agenda was a funding request from the Highway Department for two new dump trucks at a cost of $110,834. The funding will come from the department’s fund balance and was approved by commissioners.

Three other budget amendments, all of which were internal transfers within the budget, received approval:

$824.60 in litter grant funds;

$3,250 to start a nighttime exercise program at the Senior Center; and

$25,100 from the 2018 Tobacco Cessation grant to fund anti-smoking programs.

Two zoning ordinances received approval after a second reading and public hearings. One rezones a parcel on Cedar Bluff Road from A-1 to R-1 and the other rezones a tract on Belcher Lane from A-1 to R-1.

A request to rezone 22.5 acres on Elmer Dalton Road was approved on first reading and will return to the Commission in April.

Commissioners also approved on first reading a 3 percent hotel/motel tax. The idea was raised after commissioners previously voted to launch a hotel feasibility study that began in February. The results of that study are not known yet but the expected timeline was 30-45 days once it began.

The hotel tax must pass on three separate readings in order to be enacted and will come up again on April’s Commission agenda.

Commissioners also approved the nomination of District Attorney Tommy Thompson to the Courtroom Security Committee, the nomination of Mike Potts to the Board of Equalization and Courtney Weidlich as a notary.

Five resolutions also received approval:

Supporting efforts to have TDOT conduct a traffic study of the intersection of Highway 25 and Broadway, with an eye toward eventual road improvements in that area;

The removal of Beasley Road and Bennett Lane from the county’s official Road List;

Application for next year’s Litter Grant funds; and

A supporting resolution for legislation in the General Assembly that would restore a 5 percent commission to the Register of Deeds’ office. The legislature removed those funds from counties some years ago to shore up pension funding.

In his report, County Mayor Carroll Carman said that AT&T had completed wiring work at the Justice Center and that the building would be ready to open once the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) gave its approval. Carman said he expected that approval to come quickly.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.