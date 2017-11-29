County Commission delays action on charter amendments

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission deferred action on four proposed charter amendments during Monday’s meeting.

The proposals would set up a process for the removal of county commissioners or other board members who fail to attend meetings on a regular basis.

A planned vote on first reading was delayed after the attorney for the School Board raised questions about the wording of the amendments. Commission Chairman Mark Beeler said the proposal would come back before the Commission in January (commissioners typically do not hold a December meeting).

The amendments must pass in three separate readings to be placed on the ballot in August 2018, where they would then be up for the voters to decide upon.

Commissioners also passed budget amendments totaling $187,000 that addressed the county’s outstanding debt. The county will pay off a roll-off trash truck for $43,000 and an ambulance for $55,000, while making extra payments of $60,000 and $29,000 respectively on the administration building and another trash truck.

Other budget amendments included:

$6,100 to convert a part-time custodian into a full-time position;

$6,145 in insurance recovery for the Sheriff’s Department;

$7,000 for per-call payments for the Rescue Squad; and

$25,000 for economic development needs.

Commissioners also approved a pair of rezoning ordinances on second reading. One rezones a parcel at Melrose Drive and Highway 25 from C-2 to R-3, while the other rezones property at Hilltop Drive and Rogers Street from R-1 to R-3.

A resolution of appreciation was presented to Betty Lou Taylor, who will be stepping down as county attorney after 29 years of service.

Other resolutions passed allow for the use of $90,000 from the county’s Capital Projects Fund to complete work on the new Justice Center, allow the county to apply for TDOT funds for a proposed state industrial access road from Rogers Street to Halltown Road and ask TDOT to step up plans to complete the Highway 141 expansion from Cedar Bluff Road to Highway 10.

Two notaries were also approved: Robert Thurman and April Holder.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.