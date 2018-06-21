County Commission eyes raising impact fee as part of June agenda

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will have a lengthy agenda for its upcoming Monday meeting.

In addition to votes on the 2018-19 county budget and tax levies, commissioners will also cast votes on raising the impact fee for new construction in the county, raising pay for commissioners and other board members and multiple amendments to the 2017-18 budget, among other items.

The idea of raising the impact fee was raised in committee earlier this year. Currently, Trousdale County charges a $1,000 fee for new homes and does not charge for commercial or industrial building.

An ordinance up for vote would change that to a minimum of $1,500, or the greater amount of 70 cents per square foot for residential and 30 cents per square foot for commercial or industrial.

“(Commercial and industrial) is what we’re missing compared to all the other jurisdictions around us,” said county building inspector Dwight Jewell.

The ordinance also calls for impact fees to be directed into the county’s general fund as opposed to education debt service, where it currently goes.

The increase would go into effect on July 1.

The resolution to increase commissioners’ pay follows a plan outlined in April. Commissioners will receive $100 per regular meeting, with the chairman receiving an additional $50. They will get $75 for the monthly work session and $40 for each committee meeting. Commissioners must be present in order to be paid.

Additionally, the resolution calls for $30 payments to members of the following boards: Beer Board, Board of Zoning Appeals, Library Board and Planning Commission.

Also up for vote will be a proposal to expand the Water Board by one at-large member, who would be chosen by the county mayor and subject to Commission approval.

Three budget amendments will utilize various fund balances:

$23,500 from the general fund for additional costs in purchasing a new tanker for the Volunteer Fire Department, committee fees and medical examiner fees;

$86,150 from the school system’s food service to account for end-of-year cleanups and cost overages; and

$7,000 from debt service for banking fees.

A number of other budget amendments are on the agenda but are internal transfers within line items from the 2017-18 budget. The most prominent of those are two to pay for cars and training for two new school resource officers, at a total cost of $80,036. That funding previously was approved and comes from the school system’s fund balance.

In addition to Monday’s meeting, the County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. for public hearings and final votes on the budget, impact fees and tax levies.

