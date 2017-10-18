County Commission to fill three vacant seats

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Filling three vacancies on the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will highlight the agenda for next Monday’s meeting.

Commissioners will choose from applicants to fill spots in the Third, Sixth and Ninth Districts caused by the resignations of Johnny Kerr, Andy Jellison and Michael Satterfield. Kerr left after being appointed to the school board, while the other two cited other obligations that prevented them from serving.

Also on the agenda will be, on second reading, a proposed ordinance to raise garbage pickup fees by $3 monthly beginning in January. Commissioners approved the plan on first reading in September. A public hearing will take place prior to Monday’s vote.

A proposal from the Sheriff’s Department to raise starting pay for dispatchers is also expected to come up for a vote.

Two rezoning proposals are also set to come up for first reading: property near Melrose Drive and Highway 25, and on Hilltop Drive near Rogers Street. Both would have to pass second readings in November.

The County Commission will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.