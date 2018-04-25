County Commission gives preliminary approval to SROs

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The County Commission gave preliminary approval to putting school resource officers (SROs) in each of the county’s three schools during Monday night’s meeting.

Commissioners backed a support resolution in favor of the idea of putting SROs in schools. The resolution carried no funding and does not commit the county to any specific action.

Negotiations between the Commission and School Board regarding funding of two new SROs are expected to take place as part of the budget process for the next fiscal year.

“I’m asking for a commitment, and then we’ll sort out the details as we go along,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield in remarks to commissioners.

Commissioners also created an Animal Control Board to oversee the county’s animal shelter. That board will consist of Carroll Carman, Ray Russell, Teresa Turner, Amy Thomas, Shane Burton, Debbie Jenkins and Lisa Steva.

Three new road names were approved for addition to the official Road List: Hilltop Drive, Mockingbird Lane and Hunting Hills Circle. The latter two will be part of new subdivisions.

A proposed hotel/motel tax also received approval on second reading and will come back before commissioners for a third and final reading in May.

A zoning request for property on Elmer Dalton Road from A-1 to R-1 received approval on second reading.

Only one budget amendment was on the agenda. It was a $4,700 draw from fund balance for computer equipment in the County Clerk’s office. That money will be reimbursed to the county from the clerk’s reserve fund.

One notary, Angie White, received an approval vote from commissioners.

