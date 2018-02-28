County Commission OKs funding for new sheriff’s patrol car

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission dealt with mainly routine matters during its February meeting on Monday evening.

Five budget amendments received approval from the group, including a $40,000 request by Sheriff Ray Russell for a new patrol car for his department.

Asked why he was coming to the Commission with the request now instead of at budget time last year, Russell noted that he had originally placed the request in his budget but deferred it at the request of the group at that time.

“The Budget Committee said we’d look at it in the spring,” Russell said. “That was our agreement so that’s what we’ve done.”

The funding will come from contracted prisoner board, in which the state pays the county to house state inmates. Russell estimated doing this brings in over $250,000 annually to the county.

Some commissioners asked about instead using the requested funding to increase pay for deputies, but it was noted that pay could not be addressed during a budget year but only at the beginning of a new budget year.

Other budget amendments were:

$1,022 for the installation of exercise equipment inside Hartsville City Park. That equipment was part of a grant received by the Trousdale County Health Council.

$19,458 in an insurance payment for a dump truck that was totaled in October;

$11,200 in received grant funds for the school system, which will be used for a generator and AC unit for the planned ‘Books & Bites’ mobile bus this summer and for Student Appreciation Days at all three schools; and

$8,000 for a diagnostic computer for Public Works, which will allow county employees to read codes on diesel vehicles.

This was requested by Public Works Director Cliff Sallee, who noted that the county has had to spend thousands of dollars in labor fees on truck repairs in recent months. Having the ability to diagnose problems onsite is expected to lower the department’s costs.

The Commission also approved resolutions in support of state legislation to set the Medicaid/TennCare rate as the maximum chargeable amount for prisoner medical services, to allow Trousdale County to apply for the THDA Home Grant program and approving the 2018 county road list.

Two zoning changes were approved on first reading and will come back in March for a public hearing and second vote. One would rezone 7.68 acres on Cedar Bluff Road from A-1 to R-1, while the other changes 56 acres on Belcher Lane from A-1 to R-1.

Three appointments received commissioners’ approval:

David Thomas to a four-year term on the Beer Board;

Darrell Smith to a four-year term on the Planning Commission; and

The reappointment of Charlie Puckett for another four-year term as judicial commissioner for the county.

Four notaries were approved: Beverly Atwood, Tara Greer, Laurie Ann Harvey and Susan Haynie.

The Commission will next meet on Monday, March 26, at 7 p.m. in the courthouse.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.