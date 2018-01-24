County Commission OKs vehicle purchases

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission approved a number of expenditures during Monday night’s meeting.

Chief on the list were $40,000 for a new bucket truck for the county and $6,000 for a forklift for the Convenience Center. Both were paid for from county fund balances.

A new bucket truck was needed after the old one broke down in December and was unable to be repaired.

Commissioners also approved:

$7,100 in matching funds for 14 defibrillators to be placed in each of the county buildings;

$20,000 for new Christmas decorations for the city;

$560 in contributions from the school system to the Rescue Squad for parking assistance in home football playoff games;

$3,851 in insurance recovery for the Sheriff’s Department; and

$6,891 in a grant that will fund metal detectors and panic buttons for the new Criminal Justice Center.

Commissioners also passed resolutions to fund the Trousdale County Health Council, to allow the appropriation of litter grant funds and to partake in the National Joint Powers Alliance, which is a group that allows for the streamlining of the purchase process for its members.

Commissioners also approved a number of appointments, including:

Branden Bellar as county attorney, replacing Betty Lou Taylor. Bellar is from Carthage and also serves as the Smith County attorney;

Alexander Dix, Linda Carey, Don Coker and Gary Claridy to 2-year terms on the Agricultural Extension Committee;

David Nollner and Linda Johnson to 4-year terms on the Beer Board;

Tammy Dixon and Ron Moreland to 4-year terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals;

Gwen Owens to a 5-year term on the Housing Authority; and

Mark Beeler and Glen Haynes to 4-year terms on the Industrial Development Board.

The Commission also presented a certificate of appreciation to Mike Fields, who is retiring after 36 years of service in the county’s Solid Waste Department.

