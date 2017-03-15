County Democrats plan organizational meeting in April

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in the lower courtroom of the County Courthouse, 200 East Main Street.

Local Democrats will elect a new Chairperson, Vice Chair, Secretary/Treasurer and the Executive Committee for Trousdale County for two-year terms. All Democratic residents who are eligible voters of Trousdale County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2017-18.

During reorganization, attendees will evaluate the effectiveness of their Party bylaws and leadership. Each County Party determines its own needs, elects new leaders and enacts reforms to build a stronger grassroots organization.

The Reorganization Convention is open to all Trousdale County Democrats. Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms and to be admitted prior to 7 p.m., when the meeting will begin. For more information, contact Jim Falco, Secretary/Treasurer, at 615-374-0416.