County Democrats welcome visit from state chairman

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Democrats welcomed Mary Mancini, the chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, to Hartsville on March 20 for a meeting.

Mancini spoke on the party’s prospects both in Tennessee and nationwide in the upcoming 2018 elections.

“We have an incredible opportunity this election cycle,” Mancini said. “People just want government to work for them, and it’s not right now.

“We have candidates at the top of the ticket, like Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh and Phil Bredesen, who exemplify that no matter who you, what you look like or where you live, everyone should have the opportunity to improve their lives.”

Mancini answered questions from the audience about gerrymandering, finding candidates to run for office and hot issues such as health care and gun rights.

“There comes a point where you’re never going to convince (someone) that we’re not going to seize guns,” Mancini said. “We need to have conversations with people willing to listen about what Democrats can do. We have a lot to offer.”

County chairman John Oliver noted that gubernatorial candidates Dean and Fitzhugh had visited Hartsville last year for an event and said county Democrats would work on getting Bredesen, a popular former governor now running for the Senate, to visit.

“Our candidates have a history of action, getting things done and making government work,” Mancini said. “We need to continue that message.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.