County eyes March opening for justice center

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The County Buildings Committee heard an update on the planned opening of the new Criminal Justice Center during last week’s meeting.

County Mayor Carroll Carman said he hoped the building would be ready to be occupied in early March. Renovation of the eastern portion of the former Co-op building on Main Street was completed late last year.

The holdup has been on the part of AT&T, which holds a contract through the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to provide database and other online services to court clerks. AT&T has to lay its own wiring into the building and the company has yet to do so.

“AT&T says they have to bring in an analog line to do this,” Carman told the committee. “If things go as planned, they will try to have the wire in by the first of March.”

The mayor also requested committee approval of two small projects: an automated system to open the front door at the Senior Center, at a cost of $3,660, and construction of a ramp to the County Archives building for $4,600.

“This is for a button that will open that door,” Carman said of the Senior Center project. “We are accommodating people who struggle to open that door.”

Adding a ramp at the County Archives building will also involve elevating the porch and redoing the steps into the building. This project would make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s a government building, it needs to be ADA compliant,” added building inspector Dwight Jewell. “No one’s making us do it, but it needs to be done.

“One little person can bring a lawsuit saying they can’t get into a government building, and you will pay 100 times this amount.”

Carman said funding for both projects would come from a line item in the county’s building fund, which he said has more than enough money on hand.

The committee unanimously approved both funding requests. The amounts are small enough that the full County Commission will not need to vote on them, according to the mayor’s office.

