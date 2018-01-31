County government planning for hotel feasibility study

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County government will fund a study that could help land a hotel in the area.

At last Tuesday’s meeting of the Economic Development Committee, members voted to proceed with a feasibility study to see if the county could support such a venture. The study will cost $7,500, but if it is determined that Trousdale County could not support a hotel, the cost will be halved.

Two smaller chains have reportedly contacted county officials to see if Trousdale County would be a potential market for a hotel, but a feasibility study is a typical requirement in such matters.

The presence of CoreCivic could be a plus for Hartsville, as the company has been renting hotel rooms in Lebanon for temporary employees on a consistent basis since the prison opened in 2016.

The study is expected to be completed within 30 to 45 days, according to Chamber of Commerce Director Natalie Knudsen.

“One of the big things they’ll look at is how close other hotels are to you, driving distance, what it means to your community to place a hotel there,” Knudsen told committee members.

Once the hotel study is completed, the committee could look at a market study that would look at the ability to support various retail businesses. Knudsen said that type study would have the same cost as the hotel study.

The County Commission plans to look at imposing a hotel/motel tax in the coming months, in anticipation of future development in Trousdale County.

Chairman Mark Beeler said at January’s Commission meeting he hoped to start the process in February.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.