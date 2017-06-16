County sales tax revenue slumps slightly in April

Sales tax revenue in Trousdale County dipped slightly in April from last year, according to estimates released by the Tennessee Department of Finance.
In April, the county took in $264,816.44 in state sales tax and $80,022.45 in local sales tax. Both were down respectively from $266,637.08 and $80,095.26 in April 2016.
Trousdale County also collected $35,015.30 in income tax, $27,766.99 in motor vehicle tax, $18,222.06 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $58,152.96 in state & local business tax during April, according to the state’s estimates.
Tennessee tax revenue exceeded budgeted estimates in April, with overall revenues at $1.9 billion, which is $148.9 million more than the state budgeted.
On an accrual basis, April is the ninth month in the 2016-2017 fiscal year.
General fund revenues were more than the budgeted estimates in the amount of $159.0 million while the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $10.1 million less than the estimates.
Sales taxes were $34.3 million more than the estimate for April and were 4.03 percent more than April 2016. April revenues reflect retail business activity that occurred in March.
Year-to-date revenues for nine months were $624.5 million more than the budgeted estimate.
The budgeted revenue estimates for 2016-2017 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation and adopted by the second session of the 109th General Assembly in April 2016.
Staff Reports