County seeks ways to fund urban needs

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Allocating more funds for projects in Trousdale County’s Urban Services District (USD) was the subject of the most recent meeting of the Local Government Services Committee.

The group, which met on Feb. 14, discussed some measures already taken or planned as well as other potential options.

Another goal of the committee is to lower the USD property tax rate, which has remained unchanged at $1.13 since Trousdale County went metropolitan in 2001.

“I tend to think there are ways for there to be some equalizing,” said County Mayor Carroll Carman. “Since I’ve been in office, we’ve moved from $3.12 to $2.93 (in the county), but we haven’t reduced the city at all.”

The county has already started redirecting the fees for building permits on projects in the USD, which consists of the old Hartsville city limits, into that fund. That has added nearly $10,000 to the USD fund, according to Carman. Additionally, there are plans in the next budget year to move the dog pound from the USD to the general fund, which would free up an extra $30,000.

Carman noted a number of infrastructure needs in the downtown area, including sidewalks and water/sewer improvements.

“We have, especially in our Urban Services area, 50 years of dereliction, of letting things go,” Carman told the committee. “It’s very clear to see.”

One option discussed was moving some of the local option sales tax, which currently goes entirely into the county’s general fund, into Urban Services and earmarking that money for projects.

Another option that was floated before the committee was creating a local wholesale tax on alcohol. According to information provided by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, state law (TCA 57-3-501) allows municipal inspection fees of up to 8 percent of the wholesale price.

The county will examine the matter further and also plans to get input from the appropriate state agencies on how to enact such an option.

“It is an option for our county since liquor by the drink has been voted in successfully,” Carman said, while adding that he believed the County Commission could pass such a measure with a majority vote.

Asked if any other municipalities were currently collecting such fees, Carman said he had not yet looked into the matter but planned to do so.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.