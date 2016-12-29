County unemployment falls to 4.2%

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County’s jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent in November, according to county unemployment rates released last week by the state.

Rates decreased in 81 counties, increased in 10, and remained the same in four.

For the month of November, Davidson County had the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.5 percent, decreasing from 3.7 percent the previous month. Knox County was 3.9 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s 4.1 percent. The Hamilton County rate was 4.6 percent, decreasing from a previous rate of 5.0 percent. Shelby County had a 5.3 percent rate, decreasing from 5.7 percent in October.

Among surrounding counties, Sumner and Wilson were both at 3.7 percent, Macon was at 4.2 percent and Smith was at 4.3 percent.

Tennessee’s preliminary unemployment rate for November was 4.8 percent, unchanged from the previous month’s revised rate. The U.S. preliminary rate for November was 4.6 percent, decreasing three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, while the county unemployment rates are not. Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events from economic time series.