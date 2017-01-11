County’s sales tax revenues slump in November

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County saw a slight dip in sales tax collection during November, according to figures recently released by the state.

The county collected $257,976.47 in state sales tax and $78,677.74 in local sales tax during November. Both numbers were down respectively from $270,755.39 and $81,316.11 in November 2015.

Trousdale County also took in $69 in income tax, $23,562.46 in motor vehicle tax, $12,119.73 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $1,335.98 in business tax during November, according to the state’s figures.

Meanwhile, Tennessee revenues for November slightly exceeded those for the same month last year. Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin reported that revenues for November were $907 million, which was 0.48 percent more than November 2015, and $6.8 million in excess of the budgeted estimate.

“Our sales tax revenues recorded relatively moderate growth for November,” Martin said. “Franchise and excise taxes recorded negative growth for the month which is not alarming since November is a very small collection month for corporate revenues.”

On an accrual basis, November is the fourth month in the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Sales tax revenues were $27.8 million more than the estimate for November, and the November growth rate was 3.53 percent.

Year-to-date revenues for four months were $205.4 million more than the budgeted estimate.

The budgeted revenue estimates for 2016-2017 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 23, 2015 and adopted by the second session of the 109th General Assembly in April 2016. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2016 session of the General Assembly. These estimates are available on the state’s website at tn.gov/finance/article/fa-budget-rev.

