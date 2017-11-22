Cyber Monday offers good shopping deals minus the crowds

By Dave Arkle, For The Vidette

Some people really enjoy the hustle and bustle of shopping on Black Friday. Such folks say that it’s fun to try to make it to the store in time to get the best deals; others love the idea that every purchase actually represents money saved as opposed to money spent, due to the amazing bargains. Still others can’t get enough of poring over print ads on Thanksgiving night, planning strategies and store arrival timings like generals planning a grand mission to liberate France from the oppression of excessive inventory.

I am not one of these people.

Luckily for myself and like-minded others, we have what has come to be known as Cyber Monday. This is the armchair equivalent of Black Friday, but instead of a full tank of gas and comfortable shoes, all you need to secure the shopping bargains you seek are a computer or tablet with Internet access, and a plan.

Internet-based retailers and retail stores with online presence have embraced the idea of Cyber Monday for over 10 years now. The idea is that there are many people who would prefer to shop from home over the Internet, who can still be lured by low-sale pricing combined with the convenience of home delivery. And they’ve embraced this idea for good reason. In 2016, online shoppers spent $3.45 billion on Cyber Monday. This was up over 12 percent from 2015, and up over $2.8 billion from just 10 years ago.

Maybe all of this talk of Cyber Monday has you excited to join in the Internet shopping bonanza on that Monday after Thanksgiving weekend. You could join tens of millions of other people enjoying some of the best sale pricing of the year. If this all sounds great to you, here is my Pro Tip #1.

Don’t wait for Cyber Monday.

“But you just said that Cyber Monday was a fantastic opportunity for bargain holiday shopping!” I did. But here’s a secret for you: many of the largest online retailers are positioning themselves to grab up some of that business early, by going to Cyber Monday sale pricing on, you guessed it: Black Friday.

Most large online retailers will be making with the ultra-low super-bargain sales on Black Friday this year, in an effort to jump the gun and maybe snatch away some business from other companies who will remain focused on Cyber Monday. If you’re planning to test the online waters this year, here are a few tips to help you make the most of your Internet shopping experience.

1. Use a credit card instead of a debit card for your shopping. Most large Internet retailers are reliable and have reasonably good customer service. But if you do have any issues that end up requiring disputing a payment (a missing shipment that never arrived for example), credit cards are generally easier to work with in this regard.

2. Use your favorite Internet search engine to search up the best deals on the specific larger items you’re looking for this season, and make a list. Write down the exact model and price, and which site will have it at that price. Then when the pricing kicks in (will vary by retailer, so read the ads carefully) go to work. Stock levels on the very best deals could be limited, so don’t waste time shopping when you could be going directly to the site you want and ordering right away.

3. Make sure your shipping address and billing address are the same on the card you choose to use, before you start shopping. If these don’t match, this can slow you down at checkout time online. And, just like live in-person shopping, any delay can mean the difference between getting that highly sought-after toy, and missing it.

4. Be sure to use reputable sites that you are already familiar with. When you search for sales on the Internet, you will find prices that are extra low. Don’t jump at the chance for a deal that is so good that nobody else comes close, if that deal is at a site you’ve never heard of. Just like doing business in person, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. When it comes to holiday Internet shopping, stick to the big guys. They’ll have the best pricing and the best service after the sale.

5. And lastly, don’t forget to do some business locally. In this age of fast-paced Internet enabled life, it’s easy to forget that local businesses make everyone’s lives better, and it is our responsibility to support that idea. No amount of Internet savings makes up for another boarded-up shop window, so spread the holiday cheer (and your shopping dollars) around a little.

See you next time!