Deadline for filing election petitions is drawing near

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton wishes to remind anyone considering seeking elected office that the deadline for filing nominating petitions is nearing.

Petitions for any office MUST be filed in the Trousdale County Election Commission office by noon on Thursday, April 5, in order for a candidate’s name to appear on the August 2018 Election Ballot.

All 20 seats on the County Commission are up for election, along with the offices of county mayor, Register of Deeds, sheriff, county clerk and three school board seats.

As of last week, District 2 on the eastern end of Trousdale County had just one petition picked up for its two seats on the County Commission. Any party interested in running from District 2 can contact Paxton at 615-374-2712 to inquire about obtaining a petition.

There will be competitive races for mayor and Register of Deeds, but in most other races the incumbents are the only people to have picked up petitions thus far.

Petitions must have been signed by 25 eligible voters in order for a candidate to qualify for the ballot, and candidates are urged to get more than 25 signatures in case some are disqualified for reasons such as not being a registered voter or not having changed their address with the Election Office.

If you have any questions about a nominating petition for the August 2018 election, please contact the Trousdale County Election Office at 615-374-2712 before the April 5 deadline.

Paxton also noted that poll workers are still needed for the 2018 elections. Anyone interested in being a poll worker can also contact him at 615-374-2712.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.