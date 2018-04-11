Descendant of Andrew Jackson to address Historical Society

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The Trousdale County Historical Society will host a man Saturday with a name recognized across the nation – Andrew Jackson!

The speaker for Saturday’s Historical Society meeting will be Andrew Jackson VI, a descendant of the famous general, Indian fighter, horse breeder, congressman and seventh President of the United States.

Andrew Jackson VI is a judge and lawyer who resides in Knoxville, but traces his lineage back to Rachel Jackson’s nephew, whom she and Andrew adopted. The couple never had children of their own.

Mr. Jackson is an accomplished fellow himself, having served as an Assistant District Attorney General for Knox County and twice being elected as General Sessions Court judge for that county.

Bearing such a recognizable moniker, it is no wonder that this Jackson is accustomed to speaking about his famous predecessor. In fact, he enjoys delivering talks about the former president, whose likeness also graces America’s $20 bill.

In his private life, Jackson VI is married and he and his wife, Janet, have two daughters – one named Rachel and the other Rebekah.

Saturday’s meeting will take place at 2 p.m. in the County Archives building, located behind the administration building on Broadway.

All meetings of the Trousdale County Historical Society are open to the public and anyone interested in the history of our county, or in the many tales that can be told of “Old Hickory,” is welcome to attend.