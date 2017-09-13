Diane Black to host Academy Day

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

U.S. Congressman Diane Black (R-TN-06) invites all students, parents and school officials from Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional district who are interested in learning more about attending our nation’s military academies to come to Academy Day 2017 on Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Wilson Central High School in Lebanon.

The event will include presentations from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marine, Coast Guard and Naval Academies, as well as from the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC). Following the program, students will be able to speak individually with academy officers and admissions staff.

“Coming from a family of veterans, I have always believed that one of the most honorable callings in life is to serve one’s country in the military,” Black said. “That is why I host this annual event as a way to provide students in our community with information on how to continue their education at our U.S. Service Academies. I wish all of our applicants the best of luck.”

Each year, members of Congress may nominate a limited number of students to four of the five service academies. The honor of attending a service academy comes with a commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

This year’s Academy Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Wilson Central High School, located at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon. Registration will take place at 9:30 a.m. with a formal program set to begin at 10 a.m. The event is free and is open to all Sixth District middle school and high school students and their families.

For more information, please visit black.house.gov/serving-you/military-academy-nominations.