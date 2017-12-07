Dix Farm holds unique spot on Trousdale’s Century Farm list

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

As we continue our look Trousdale County Century Farms, we visit the “Dix Farm”, one with a unique designation. It is the only African American Century Farm in Trousdale County and one of only 10 in the state of Tennessee!

In an interview I conducted with the farm’s current owner, Alexander Dix, I learned a few things about African American farmers. Alexander had read up on the subject and told me that in the years following the Civil War, as many as half of all black Americans were farmers.

But in the following years that number dropped by 50 percent as Jim Crow laws put pressure on poor blacks and often forced them out of farming and into low-paying jobs such as tenant farmers or factory workers.

In the 1900s, especially after World War II, southern blacks in particular moved to large cities looking for better-paying jobs. Then in the last 50 years, just as young white Americans have left farming, young African Americans have done the same.

Today, Alexander told me, less than one percent of total American farmland is owned by African Americans.

We can say with a certain amount of pride that African American farmers have owned land here in Trousdale County since before the Civil War. Several families of free blacks moved into the hilly parts of what is now Trousdale County and either bought or were given land. We know that area as “Gravel Hill.”

That area, between Trousdale County and Macon County, was a prosperous community of free blacks and their descendants that continues to this day. There is even a part of that area called “Freedom Hollow” that dates back over 100 years and was settled by free blacks.

Alexander’s story starts with Saul Vaden, his great-grandfather.

Saul moved here from Elmwood, Tenn., following the end of the Civil War. He married and with his wife, Mollie, began a family. As the history of the family records, one of their children was named John.

John was raised on his parents’ property, still called “Vaden Hill” today. However he had a yearning to travel and journeyed to St. Louis. He worked there for around five years before homesickness led him back to Tennessee. But he had saved his money and once back home he bought his first bit of land.

He also married a local girl, Fannie Law, and together they raised 11 children!

Another grandchild of John and Fannie is Roger Valentine, who has written down the family’s history. Roger records that, “Over the next 40 years John Vaden raised a family and farmed. On his farm, he raised cows, sheep, hogs, chickens, tobacco, corn and wheat. He provided his family both spiritually and physically.”

John was also active in his church, the Gravel Hill Baptist Church. There he was a deacon for 43 years and chairman of the deacon board for 30 of those years!

John died in 1958, having lived just over 70 years.

His wife, Fannie, was still living and as she grew older one of her daughters, Bessie and her husband James, moved to the farm to take care of her. The other children deeded the small farm to Bessie in return for her looking after their aging mother.

It is through his mother, Bessie, that Alexander inherited the land. His mother divided the farm between him and his brothers, Kenneth and Nelson, and their sister Terri.

Alex still has the seven acres his mother gave him, but has managed to add to that from his siblings and he now has 21 acres.

The Century Farm program requires a minimum of 10 acres, so Alexander is well within the acreage needed for the Century Farm designation. And with his grandfather having bought the original farm in 1916, he also has just qualified!

I asked Alexander for some recollections about his grandfather, John Vaden. He told me that one of the many things he raised and produced on the farm was molasses!

Alexander can still recall stirring a little bit of his grandfather’s fresh fall molasses with a little butter onto of one of his grandmother’s hot biscuits. In fact, Alexander said that he wishes he had some of those molasses today!

We are sure that Alexander, his brothers and sister, and his many cousins have many memories of his grandfather’s farm, of his grandmother’s cooking and the years that his own father and mother lived there. Today he is making his own memories and raising beef cattle on the land, keeping the farm in the family and going for the next 100 years!