Don’t be bait for Internet ‘phishers’

By Dave Arkle, For The Vidette

In order to protect yourself from fraudulent activity, it is very important to pay attention to what you’re doing with emails. Lately, there has been a significant uptick in targeted phishing attacks. If you aren’t aware, ‘phishing’ emails pretend to be something they’re not, in order to trick the reader into doing something.

For example, you might get an email that appears to be from a legitimate bank explaining that they are doing a security check, and in order to be safe, please ‘click here’ to confirm your login information. The problem is that the email isn’t really from the bank, and the link doesn’t really go to the bank’s web site.

The whole thing is a ruse to get you to: a) confirm that you in fact have such an account, and b) supply your login information to the criminals who generated that email. The email wasn’t sent by anyone at the bank, and it is in no way legitimate, even if it looks like it is.

Now if you actually have such an account, you might fall for this. This is why you should, and please read this carefully, NEVER click on a link or open an attachment in any email that you weren’t expecting to receive. It makes no difference who sent it, or how legitimate it appears. Don’t do it.

Earlier I mentioned ‘targeted’ phishing. This is the same thing mentioned above, except that some sort of additional data mining has provided the wrongdoers with information that seems to relate directly to you personally in a way that makes it feel more likely that the email is legitimate.

I am a motorcycle enthusiast, and I subscribe to a couple of motorcycle magazines. When I recently received and email that appeared to be from one of them telling me that it was time to renew (‘just click here!’), I nearly fell for it because the detailed information (I do in fact, subscribe to that magazine) fooled me into thinking that the email was legitimate. It wasn’t; it was an attempt to: a) confirm that my email address actually reaches a real person, and b) harvest my address, phone number, and credit card information. Luckily for me I remembered my own advice, and did not click the link.

Here are a few things you can do to minimize your risk with regard to email:

1. As mentioned earlier, do not click on links or open attachments in emails unless you are expecting that specific email.

2. If you aren’t sure if the email is ‘real’ or safe, open a web browser, and go to the site in question directly, by typing the URL (my_bank_here. com for example), logging in directly, and checking your account. Again, do not go to the site by clicking the link in the email.

3. No legitimate business will ever ask you to confirm your login information, or for any other personal information, by way of clicking a link in an email. So right away, if you see anything like ‘CLICK HERE to verify your information,’ you know right away that this is not legitimate.

4. Don’t fall for the ‘unsubscribe’ link you see at the bottom of junk emails. This link exists only to confirm that the email actually reached a person, and should be saved, sold, exploited and generally misused. The exception here would be commercial emails from legitimate enterprises.

For example, as the result of a holiday purchase last year, I was added to the Kohl’s email list. I would regularly receive emails about sales, etc., that I wasn’t interested in, so I ‘unsubscribed’ via the link in the email because I knew that the emails were legitimate. I would never do this as a response to spam email, which is unsolicited, commercial email.

These types of links in ‘phishing’ emails are dangerous, but easily avoided. All you need to do is to remember not to click them, and they can’t do any harm. The same goes for emails with attachments: don’t open them, just delete them, and they won’t cause any problems.