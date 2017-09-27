Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 7

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Parks & Recreation Committee is preparing to host its second annual Fall Festival next month.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 in Trey Park, with events going on all day beginning at 8 a.m. with a car show.

The rest of the day will feature more fun for the whole family, including carnival games, hayrides, a cakewalk, live auction and live music. A reverse raffle will also be held, and one does not have to be present to win.

At last count, over two dozen vendors are expected to be present for this year’s festival as well.

“We’ve got carnival games, the same lady who was in the park on July 4 that was so popular,” said Amber Russell, who is helping to organize the festival. “We’ve got cotton candy and sno-cones, food and more!

“There will be vendors, from Beauticontrol, Servpro, Pampered Chef, clothing, coffee, a church group – more than I can think of!”

The VFW also plans to have a booth to promote its gun raffle, scheduled to be held on Oct. 14.

All funds raised by the festival will go toward the upkeep of Trey Park. Over the past year, the county has worked to fix drainage issues that have plagued the play area for years and has also replaced some of the play equipment that had worn down.

The hayride, which was a popular feature last year, will begin at noon. A live auction will be held starting at 3 p.m., with the cakewalk scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

A water balloon toss will be available for children as well, along with face painting, a photographer.

Public Works is also preparing flyers to be sent home with students advertising the festival.

“We want a good turnout for this, and the more we get it out, the more we’ll have,” Parks & Recreation Committee Chairman Bubba Gregory said.

“We want to keep adding to this; eventually bring some of the thing that people go outside Trousdale County to find, like a corn maze or a hay maze,” Russell added.

Concessions will also be available, including hamburgers, barbecue, chips and drinks.

Organizers are still looking to add more music groups and vendors as well. Anyone interested in performing or in donating a cake for the cakewalk can also contact Public Works at 615-374-9574, or Russell at 615-808-1054.

