Family Fun Day draws crowd to park

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Health Council held its second annual #1 For Life Family Fun Day on Saturday.

The beautiful weather made for what the Health Council deemed a terrific turnout in Hartsville City Park, with an estimated 375 people in attendance.

“We want to thank everyone for coming out for our second #1 for Life Family Fun Day. We had a great crowd and hope everyone enjoyed coming to play with us,” said Health Council member Kathy Atwood.

There were multiple activities for both children and adults, including sack races, three-legged races, a mechanical bull, hula hoops, a football toss, a kiddie train, a rock climbing wall, water balloon tosses and a triathlon.

The event was capped with the awarding of two bicycles to a family (adult and child), courtesy of the Health Council.

Door prizes and game prizes were offered to those in attendance, and a free lunch was also available.

“We have to thank all of our sponsors for the great support we received and all of the volunteers who worked hard to make the day happen,” Atwood said. “We are already talking about how to improve next year!”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.