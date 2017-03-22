Football coach speaks at FCA banquet

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes held its second annual fundraising banquet last Tuesday at Trousdale County High School, and officials deemed it a huge success.

New Trousdale County football coach Brad Waggoner was the guest speaker.

“Coach Waggoner’s overall message was one of perseverance,” said Chad Harrison, area representative for FCA. “His pathway of going from coaching in high school in Georgia, to working at Georgia Tech, and then feeling led to go back to high school.

“It was a story of no matter what the odds are against you, working hard and pushing through and not giving up on your dream. It was very inspiring.”

FCA works to see the world impacted for Jesus Christ through the influences of coaches and athletes. TCHS is one of 10 high schools along the Cumberland Ridge that Harrison works with to fulfill FCA’s mission.

This year’s banquet raised nearly $7,500, according to Harrison.

“Thanks to our sponsors and donors, we raised almost $7,500 that will be used to send teens to camp, distribute Bibles and other resources, and supply FCA staff to the Trousdale County schools,” Harrison said.

FCA also wants to thank sponsors for its banquet: Tri-County Electric, Hartsville Cabinet & Millwork, Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, G&L Nursery, Pig Pen Barbeque, Beasley Construction, Holder’s Burley Exchange, Hartsville Church of God, Choice One Insurance and Mayor Carroll Carman.

“Our sponsors really set the stage for the event,” Harrison said. “We want those local sponsors in Trousdale County know that we appreciate them.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.