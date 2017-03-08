Former ‘Hee Haw’ star to sing at Providence Church

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Former “Hee Haw” star Lulu Roman will be the special guest at a Sunday night service on March 19 at Hartsville’s Providence C.P. Church.

Roman, who was part of the “Hee Haw” cast from 1969-93, will sing gospel music and share her story during the 6 p.m. service.

In addition to her TV career, Roman has recorded 21 albums and is a member of both the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame (inducted 1999) and the Christian Music Hall of Fame (inducted 2008).

Though Roman never knew the love of a mother of father, was addicted to drugs for years and battled through obesity, rejection and a lack of self-esteem, her life was radically changed in 1973 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. This orphan girl thus found an eternal Father, a heavenly home and a loving family in the people of God.

The Nesbitt family will provide music before and at the beginning of the service, so come early and expect to be blessed.

Providence C.P. Church is located at 20 Providence Road, Hartsville. For more information, call 615-449-6235.