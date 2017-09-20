Frank Brawner recognized for service to cemetery

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Some people would consider keeping up with a cemetery to be a thankless job. After all, the people most likely to notice are six feet underground.

But the Green Grove Cemetery Association recently handed out a big “Thank You” to Frank Brawner for his years of selfless duty looking after the old cemetery.

Frank has taken time from his retirement years to see that the cemetery is taken care of. When someone passed away and family members needed to know where their family plot was, Frank was the man they called.

If people from out of town visited looking for the grave of their great-great-grandfather, Frank was the one who took the time to meet them at the cemetery and show them the spot. And Frank seems to know the spot for everyone buried there!

The cemetery, located at the edges of Trousdale and Macon counties, is dear to Frank’s heart. Many of his own ancestors are buried there. It is one of our largest rural cemeteries, placed beside the old Green Grove Methodist Church.

Frank’s interest in the community, the past and those people buried in the cemetery led him to spend several years compiling a history of the families in the Green Grove community, and its neighbors, the Carr’s community and Pleasant Valley.

The resulting book was 404 pages long!

The Green Grove Methodist Church is long gone, a victim of declining attendance. But the cemetery is still maintained by the non-profit Green Grove Cemetery Association.

Association member Tammy Nollner realized that as age and declining health have slowed Frank down, it was time to have others take his place – but not before a little ceremony could take place.

So a few Sundays ago, Tammy and the past and present officers of the association, joined by Trousdale County Historian John Oliver, met at Frank’s home to present him with a handsome plaque in recognition of his years of devotion to the cemetery.

The plaque reads, “Presented to Frank Brawner, In grateful appreciation for his many years of dedicated selfless service to the Green Grove Cemetery, from the Green Grove Community.”

Frank blushed a little at the presentation. His wife Bobbie, son Jerry, and other family members beamed at seeing him honored.

Then Frank and the association members sat around and talked about the history of the community, laughing at some memories and solemn at others.

Now Frank can let someone else take over the once-thankless job, and maybe spend some time on his next genealogy project!