By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Grace Baptist Church is pleased to welcome a special guest teacher and preacher from Israel next week.

Baruch Maoz will be teaching lessons from the Book of Colossians. Grace Baptist invites the community to join for worship and fellowship on Saturday, April 29, from 5-8 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Baruch Maoz was born on Dec. 31, 1943, to a Jewish family in Boston. He joined his mother and younger brother in emigrating to Israel in 1953. In 1963, he converted to Christianity while serving in the Israeli Army.

He worked with Christian Witness to Israel from 1974-2005, and pastored Grace and Truth Christian Congregation in Israel from its founding in 1976 until his retirement at the end of 2008.

Maoz is presently engaged in a writing, teaching and preaching ministry in both Israel and abroad. He married his wife, Bracha, in 1968 and the couple lives in Gedera, Israel.

“We are excited that Baruch will be spending time with us to give us a better understanding of the Book of Colossians and hope that you will join us during this special teaching weekend,” Grace Baptist Church said in a press statement.

For more information on Maoz’s ministry, go to themaozweb.com.