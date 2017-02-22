Granville plans 1940’s theme for 2017 celebration

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Historic Granville announced last week that its 2017 theme will be “1940’s: A Decade of Change – Thanks for the Memories.”

The 1940s will be a yearlong celebration that will begin when the 2017 season opens on March 9. Soldiers were in Granville during World War II Maneuvers, as well as wives and girlfriends who came to visit them while they were stationed in Granville.

The 1880 Sutton Home will feature guided tours of “Maneuvers: They Came as Strangers and Left as Friends,” the Antique Car Museum will feature 1940s automobiles and military Vehicles, the Granville Museum will feature Memories of the 1940s and the town will be decorated in the 1940 era. The Granville Museum will be hosting the Tennessee State Museum’s Traveling Exhibit “The Slaves & Slave Holders of Wessyngton Plantation,” which will be on exhibit from March 9 until June 6.

The official Grand Opening of the 1940s Celebration will be on April 8, with the 1940s coming to life in a grand fashion as two World War II-era musicals entitled “I’ll Be Seeing You” performed by the Freedom Belles, as well as two World War II re-enactments which will be occurring.

April 8 will also feature the fifth Granville Genealogy Festival with a full Day of wonderful speakers, booths and genealogy information. The celebration will also feature a Antique Car Show which will be for automobiles up to the 1950s, with a parade at 3 p.m.

The second annual Upper Cumberland Wine Festival, sponsored by The Upper Cumberland Wine Trail, will be held from noon-5 p.m. in the Pioneer Village, which has been greatly expanded from last year.

The museum will be featured all day by the Lynn Beal Jazz Band at the Pruett Stage as well as craftsmen of yesteryear. April 8 will also mark the ninth anniversary celebration of the “Sutton General Store and Sutton Ole Time Music Hour.” John Tomlin & Company will be performing at the Anniversary Ole Time Music Bluegrass Dinner Show.

The 1940s theme will also be carried out at the April 22 Vintage Fashion Show, Sale and Lunch, May 6 Cornbread & Moonshine Festival, 19th Granville Heritage Day on May 27, third annual Grits and Glitz Shopping Extravaganza Pioneer Village Barn Sale on June 9-10, Scarecrow Festival from Oct. 1-31, Fall Celebration on Oct. 7 and the 1940s Christmas season, entitled “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” which runs from Nov. 10 until Dec. 30. That will also feature a 1940’s Granville Country Christmas on Dec. 9.

Historic Granville is operated by 180 dedicated volunteers who give of their time to preserve the historic town of yesteryear. Granville is currently enlisting new volunteers for the 2017 season. For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.