Guest View: America can’t be great while ignoring suffering

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me: I lift my lamp beside the golden door.” – Emma Lazarus, inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.

But if you’re from Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya or Somalia, the wait time is at least 120 days for the process to begin.

And if you’re from Syria, your entry is considered “detrimental to the interest of the United States” and you cannot pass through this door, until President Donald Trump “decides (your) admission is in the national interest.” Executive Order 7 Sec 5(d).

The theme behind Executive Order 7, signed into law Friday, at its core is a good idea that I can get behind: “protecting the nation from terrorist entry into the United States,” but Trump’s approach is flawed. As Benjamin Franklin put it: “If you give up liberty for security you deserve neither.”

We cannot protect ourselves and call ourselves Americans by turning our backs on those in need.

We must streamline the process that takes approximately 36 months by hiring more individuals to vet these refugees and immigrants instead of slamming the golden door in their faces and telling them to go back to the hell they just left.

The America that Trump wants to create does not want to base-quibble or argue over tangible facts. His administration will ask us: “Who do you believe? Me, or your own eyes?” Only one person born in one of the seven countries listed in the executive order has committed an act of terrorism on U.S. soil.

Mohammed Reza Taheri-Aza, an Iranian-born U.S. citizen, injured nine people on the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus in 2006. Recent acts of terrorism were committed by Americans: Adam Lanza, Dylann Roof, Omar Mir Seddique and Micah Xavier Johnson, to name a few. If Trump truly wishes to protect our country from terrorism, he should start with the United States.

His executive order is irrational and not based on evidence. Fear-mongering based on national origin and religion is dangerous. This type of rhetoric led to the internment of millions of Japanese-Americans and the extermination of over 6 million Jews. Xenophobia led to persecution based on how the person looked or prayed; nothing based in fact, just fear.

Refugees come seeking safety for themselves and their families. They are fleeing terrorist groups like ISIS. However, under Sec 5 (b) of Executive Order 7: Upon the resumption of U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) Admissions, the U.S. will “prioritize refugee claims made by individuals based on religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality.” Of the seven countries listed, all are predominantly Muslim countries.

The intent of this language is quite clear: If you’re Muslim (regardless if Shi’a or Sunni), coming from a predominantly Muslim country deemed terror-ridden, you do not have priority. This is fundamentally wrong.

According to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, “there is imminent danger that, absent the stay of removal, there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals from nations subject to (Executive Order 7).” The order, she says, violates their rights under the equal protection and due process clauses.

On a more humanitarian level, you do not just watch a person drown: You save them. Moreover, these executive orders will only fuel ISIS, enabling it to use the bigoted rhetoric as a rallying cry. To truly “make America great again,” you must take a good look at what it means to be American. Our diversity of languages, cultures and religions are a beacon the rest of the world marches toward. The people of this nation will not stand by idly as you tear apart this country.

We will fight to keep that door open.

Dave Olivas is an attorney in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He is an officer in the Mexican American Bar Association of Dallas and practices criminal law. He wrote this for The Dallas Morning News.