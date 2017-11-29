Guest View: Democrats’ impeachment talk threatens democracy

By Diane Black

During the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton said that a candidate not being willing to accept the result of the election was “horrifying” and “a direct threat to our democracy.”

But last week, in an interview with the liberal magazine Mother Jones, Hillary Clinton said that “there are lots of questions about its legitimacy” when asked whether she accepts the results of last year’s election.

It’s sad to see Secretary Clinton threatening our democracy, to use her words. But even more unfortunate is her liberal allies in Congress threatening our democracy by trying to impeach the duly elected President of the United States, simply because they don’t like his politics.

The articles of impeachment, introduced last week by Democrats in Congress, including one from Tennessee, are just the latest in a series of attempts to undermine and obstruct the man who the American people elected to be their president.

Congressional Democrats, it seems, have come down with a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I’ve been proud to work alongside President Trump on major pieces of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, to protect states rights, to reform the VA, to eliminate job-killing regulations, to stop sanctuary cities and build the wall, and to cut taxes for lower and middle class Americans.

President Trump campaigned on ending the status quo – on bringing new ideas and new energy to Washington. He said he was a fighter who would look out for the forgotten men and women around this country who struggled during the Obama years to make ends meet.

During the first 10 months of his administration, President Trump has done just that and I’ve been proud to stand side by side with him in that fight.

But what have we seen from the liberal Democrats in Congress? Nothing but obstruction, false attacks, and, frankly, disdain for the tens of millions of people around this country that voted for change.

Democrats in the House admit that pursing impeachment would “result in overturning the results of a democratic election.” And yet, they want to do it anyway. They are so blinded by their hatred of our president, they no longer care about the consequences of their actions.

Disagreement is a part of politics. In fact, respectful, frank disagreement is a big part of what makes the American political system great. Our founders envisioned a country where fierce, vigorous debate led to reasoned, well-intentioned policies.

But unfortunately, the efforts of Democrats over the last year are certainly not well intentioned. Their goal, from Hillary Clinton on down the ranks, is to undermine President Trump at all costs, and – to use their words – threaten our democracy.

On Jan. 20, President Trump stood on the steps of the Capitol and took the oath of office. Looking over a sea of people, united and inspired by his election, he said, “We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.”

These are words the Democrats should take to heart.

Diane Black represents Tennessee’s Sixth District in the U.S. House of Representatives.