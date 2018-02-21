Guest View: Get off Facebook and get involved in Trousdale County

By Andy Jellison

I am amazed by the people who want their cake and eat it too, who go into frenzy when they learn someone has to pay the baker in order to make the cake.

Warning… this is a political rant.

Lately, in our community, there have been people efficiently stirring the pot with regard to how our local government is being run. Simply put, it’s election time and those in office will be challenged with regard to how they performed over the last four years.

As it stands, our county has received a windfall of revenue and experienced record-breaking growth. All of which, everyone wants to take credit for at some level.

When you look across the board there are signs of obvious changes. Some are welcomed while others are questioned, which would be the case in any township. Personally, if I were to grade our elected officials, I would give them a B- grade. The reason is simple; out of the 21 main people who are in the position to make decisions, only a handful of them are doing their job. On the contrary, it’s not their fault because most of the people who are elected have full-time responsibilities that include work and families. This leaves little time in which a person can be truly involved with everything that goes down with regard to government locally. In addition, very few people are willing to put themselves in these positions because of time commitments as well as understanding how everything works.

Government is about service to community, and in order to serve a community that person must represent the people who live and work here more so than their own personal agenda. Unfortunately, communication is very difficult, as citizens rarely get involved until something makes them mad.

So, let’s take a look at the basics on how government should work and how citizens should keep themselves involved.

It’s just like a household/family with regard to priorities. First, we have rules/laws where as the group as a whole can be protected. Secondly, we live within our means. Just because we have money today, doesn’t mean it will be there tomorrow. These two basics allow us to engender growth for the future by prioritizing what is important.

When you look at the community as a whole, there is a simple blueprint to follow. It has been proven over centuries that the best investment that can be made is an investment into the education of children. When you don’t educate or invest into education, you end up with children who are left to figure out their paths on the own. When it’s left up to them, they will without question choose the easiest path which usually results in a life of crime. If you had the choice between picking orders at Amazon for $9 per hour or selling drugs and making $3,000 per week, which would you choose? Don’t answer that question as an adult, answer as if you were an adolescent looking for the easy way out.

Currently, our school system has to fight for every dime it receives and they struggle every time a budget meeting comes into play. On a priority scale, they receive the biggest cuts yet are expected to produce the most results. If you want your community to grow, new potential residents look first to education.

Second in line is safety. Police and fire should be a no brainer. Ours is a joke with regard to what fair compensation. In short, our department is a stepping stone for those who wish to pursue a career in the field. Pay them what they deserve in order to protect not only you but also your children.

Now it’s time to focus on infrastructure. We need to keep up with the times. Our roads are great but everything else beneath them is not. If you want to attract businesses to the community, you simply need to make sure we can support them. In addition, they bring jobs, which means people won’t have to travel outside the community in order to find gainful employment. But in order to have that, you must be willing to attract them with incentives and be more competitive than surrounding communities.

If this simple plan is put in play, and everyone knows what is expected by being on the same page, you will see growth like no other. It’s leading by example for other communities to emulate because your community will have done everything in its power to combat problems that pop up across our nation.

So moving forward, I urge you to be involved in your community. This doesn’t mean to run for office but focus on lines of communication with those that do. Let them know your expectations and concerns.

Andy Jellison is a resident of Hartsville and a former member of the County Commission.