Guest View: Keep holiday season in perspective

By Nathan Miller

For many it’s such a “wonderful time of year” as the famous holiday song espouses.

But for some the season may not be so bliss.

Scents from the kitchen during the holiday season often stir memories of how Mom added an extra touch of butter to her Christmas cookies, or how Dad would slip in from work early with a bundle of colorfully wrapped packages, sprint to a nearby closet and hide them – thinking no one had noticed.

Often many memories are accumulated from years that have long past and, while these recollections may be good on the surface, they can still invoke emotions that can consequentially result in sadness and linger into a stage of holiday depression.

While the holiday season is celebrated as a time of joy and good tidings, it can also be a period for depression.

Knowing how to deal with the stress and activities of the season can be important to keeping emotions intact and avoiding the pitfalls associated with depression.

There are no guarantees to avoiding the “blues” during the holidays, but there are some suggestions you may want to follow.

First, avoid the stress of the season. Plan a budget for gift giving so that personal financial coffers are not depleted.

And as important as planning a budget for gift giving is budgeting time for purchasing and delivering gifts. Give yourself amply time to shop, wrap packages and put them in the hands of friends and family.

This same rule with respect to budgeting your time during the holidays may also apply to attending holiday parties and other activities. In other words, don’t put more on your calendar than you can bear.

Be prudent about accepting invitations that may take you away from a much more desirable evening such as spending time with your kids.

While the holidays offer a variety of social opportunities, don’t do more than what you physically and emotionally can handle.

Second, don’t overindulge. Don’t eat too much. Don’t drink too much. Avoid adding weight that will need to come off after the first of the year, and remember alcohol, when abused, becomes an agent of depression itself. Exercise can be very good. Find or make the time to walk, jog or visit a nearby gym.

Third, it’s okay to remember the past, the good times and old traditions, but don’t try to recreate these times or happenings.

It’s important to recognize that times change. Things cannot always be as they once were. Come up with ideas to make new traditions, new ways to celebrate the holidays, and new activities with friends and family.

And finally, do something that makes you feel good. Help others. Take extra clothes from your closet to a local church or community help center. Hand a $5 bill to a stranger who looks like they need a boost. Say “Merry Christmas” to someone you pass on the sidewalk. Make a contribution to help feed the homeless. Buy toys for underprivileged children. Or just visit an elderly person who may not have anyone with whom to share the spirit of the season.

Perhaps, as important as any of the suggestions listed, find time for yourself. Take a nap. Read a book in a quiet place. Explore a new hobby like water coloring, candle making, cooking or playing the piano. But do something for yourself that gives you peace and joy.

Indeed it is a wonderful time of year, but it can also be troubling. Keep the season in perspective.

For more information about depression or to seek professional help you are encouraged to contact Volunteer Behavioral Health at vbhcs.org or call 1-877-567-6051.