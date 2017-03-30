Guest View: Leave tragic choices up to parents, not politicians

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Commentary by La Quita Martin and Richard Orland

March 30 is a day we dread each year, as it is a reminder of the greatest loss we have experienced in our lives – the loss of our child.

After multiple rounds of assisted fertility, we were thrilled to learn we were pregnant. Months later during a routine ultrasound, we learned our bundle of joy was suffering from multiple fetal heart abnormalities. The only option for our baby to live would be a heart transplant.

A heart transplant in an infant is not a frequent occurrence, and the outcomes are often not successful. After consulting with five physicians around the country, our clergy, family and friends, it was determined the least painful option for our baby would be the most painful option for us.

After a review by the hospital ethics committee, we were given approval for a medically induced termination. Our insurance company initially refused to grant coverage for the procedure, so we charged the $5,000 initial payment to the hospital on our credit card. The induced termination resulted in 21 hours labor before our son was born. After 45 minutes of life, he died in our arms.

We donated his body to the medical facility to study his heart, in hopes of preventing this type of event from happening in the future. Unfortunately 19 years later, medical science has yet to find the cause or the cure for birth defects of the heart.

What has also not changed is the ongoing attack on the option of choice. House Bill 1189, introduced by Rep. Matt Hill, and Senate Bill 1180, introduced by Sen. Joey Hensley, if passed would prevent the events we experienced from occurring in the future for another family.

Instead of allowing physicians to determine the viability of a fetus – be it gestational age or medical status – this bill states that the fetal age of 20 weeks gestation is what would define viability. It would also require the intervention of a pediatrician to perform all medical treatments available to maintain life.

This bill takes away the rights of parents to make a living will decision for their child. The bill does not allow for any consideration in the case of rape, incest or abnormalities of the fetus.

Under this bill, we would have been forced by law to carry the pregnancy to term, deliver and hand the baby over to a pediatrician to do whatever was medically possible to try to save and maintain the life of the baby. This bill would enforce this, even if, as with our situation, multiple physicians would have advised against this due to the severity of our child’s multiple heart problems. As parents, the only responsibility we would have would be to pay for all the medical procedures this law would require for our child.

This is medically wrong. Also, it begins an extremely slippery slope of the government telling individuals what they must do with regard to their own health. The current law already has guidelines in place to give individuals and families – in conjunction with physicians and oversight regulations – the choice to make a medically sound decision. No one told us we had to terminate the pregnancy. But this bill clearly states that individuals would not have this option.

The sponsors are saying individuals and families CANNOT be trusted with this option, because WE – the legislature – know what is better for your child – more than your physician, your clergy, or you.

La Quita Martin and Richard Orland are a Tennessee married couple of faith.