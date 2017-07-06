Guest View: Raising minimum wage is good business

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

What do corporate CEOs and impatient 5-year olds have in common? Too much, apparently.

In nearly every aspect of life, our ability to delay short-term gratification for long-term gain is a huge predictor of our success. In the famous Stanford marshmallow experiment, children were made to choose between eating one marshmallow immediately or two marshmallows after waiting 15 minutes, and then tracked over the following decades based on their decision. The children who could wait for two marshmallows were measurably more successful in areas such as SAT scores, body mass index, and educational attainment.

This ability to delay gratification for a better long-term result plays a huge role not only in our own personal success, but also when it comes to business and government. Long-term thinking is critical when building a successful corporation or a thriving society, and that type of planning and thinking, compounded over 200 years, is a major reason why the United States has the largest, most vibrant economy in the world.

Unfortunately, current incentive structures have created a situation where our business leaders and elected officials act far too often like the child who couldn’t wait 15 minutes for a second marshmallow. Asset managers in today’s financial industry take part in high-frequency trading where trades work or don’t based on differences of a few ten-thousandths of a second, increasing volatility and the risk of a market meltdown. CEO’s of public corporations are forced to make decisions they know will damage their company in the long run just to please investors who are only looking for the earnings in their next quarterly report.

Short-term gains have replaced long-term planning, and nearly everyone has suffered in the process. We need a wholesale change in the way our corporations and economies operate if we want the United States to remain the world’s foremost economic power. And nowhere is the business community’s lack of foresight more obvious than the opposition of many within it to raising the minimum wage. Their stance on the minimum wage illustrates a reflexive, visceral reaction to the prospect of rising labor costs, with little consideration for the real effect such a change would have on their business.

Say you own a bar in one of the thousands of communities in our nation where most people earn the minimum wage or not much more, and you’re faced with a choice between supporting or opposing a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour. If you focus exclusively on immediate, short-term concerns, you’re going to see how your payroll costs are going to increase, and you’re likely going to oppose raising the minimum wage. If, however, you take a long-term, more strategic approach, you’ll come to a different conclusion.

You’ll have to pay your bartenders more, yes, but that cost will be more than offset by the fact that a huge number of your customers will have just received raises themselves, giving them more money to spend at your bar.

Forty percent of Americans make less than $15 an hour – if you give a raise to 40 percent of people, especially the 40 percent who may not have had enough money to afford to drink at the bar before, your sales will increase significantly. If you’re not convinced, check with the restaurant and bar owners in Seattle who used to complain about their city’s minimum wage increase. It might take a while to get a hold of them though, because now that the increase has begun to go into effect, they are all too busy hiring more employees to handle their increased business to spend a lot of time talking.

Business leaders who oppose a higher minimum wage are engaged in short-term, shortsighted thinking that only serves to limit their businesses’ potential. There’s a reason thousands of small business owners have already come out in favor of a $15 minimum wage – it’s the right financial decision. For the sake of their own enterprises and all of us, it’s far past time for business leaders to learn to wait for that second marshmallow. It’s time for a $15 federal minimum wage.

Morris Pearl currently serves as Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires, a group of 200 high-net-worth Americans who are committed to building a more prosperous, stable, and inclusive nation. The group focuses on promoting public policy solutions that encourage political equality; guarantee a sustaining wage for working Americans; and ensure that millionaires, billionaires, and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.